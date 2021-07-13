Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $940.00

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 940 ($12.28) and last traded at GBX 937.50 ($12.25), with a volume of 76210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 935 ($12.22).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 881.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of £274.98 million and a PE ratio of 164.47.

Tracsis Company Profile (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

