Tracy L. Roberts Sells 15,000 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NYSE:DGII) Stock

Digi International Inc. (NYSE:DGII) VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:DGII opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

