Traders Buy High Volume of AZZ Call Options (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 595 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,090% compared to the average daily volume of 50 call options.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,215,000 after purchasing an additional 100,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AZZ by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,211,000 after buying an additional 620,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AZZ by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 518,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,097,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ stock opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

