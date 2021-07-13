Transcat, Inc. (NYSE:TRNS) CEO Sells $207,491.37 in Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NYSE:TRNS) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $207,491.37.
NYSE:TRNS opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $65.38.
About Transcat
See Also: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.