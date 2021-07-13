Transcodium (TNS) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. During the last week, Transcodium has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Transcodium has a total market cap of $130,925.35 and approximately $50.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00052653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.80 or 0.00873990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00092215 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

