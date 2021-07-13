TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 14.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $526,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $133,537.50. Insiders sold 48,126 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,508 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $113.23 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $78.02 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

