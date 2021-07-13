Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TVTX shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

TVTX traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 30,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,106. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $880.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. Analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.