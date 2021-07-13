Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:TVTX) CEO Eric M. Dube Sells 9,562 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:TVTX) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

