TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Stock Position Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THS opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

