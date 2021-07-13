Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ TRMR opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $22.68.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

