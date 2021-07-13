Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $100.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Trex alerts:

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX opened at $102.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 1.48. Trex has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $111.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.29.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.