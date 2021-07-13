Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ FY2021 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TPH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

TPH opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.