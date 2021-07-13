Trigano’s (TGNOF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
TGNOF opened at $155.24 on Friday. Trigano has a twelve month low of $125.51 and a twelve month high of $155.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.24.
Trigano Company Profile
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Trigano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.