Trigano’s (TGNOF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TGNOF opened at $155.24 on Friday. Trigano has a twelve month low of $125.51 and a twelve month high of $155.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.24.

Trigano Company Profile

Trigano SA designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

