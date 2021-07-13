TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Stake Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,329,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $40,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriMas by 232.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $209,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,025 shares of company stock worth $1,447,819. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $206.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.80 million. Research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

