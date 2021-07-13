TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to report $199.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.49 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $59.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 237.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $860.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $817.40 million to $898.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TRIP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

TRIP opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.70. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,722,240 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $469,170,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,507 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TripAdvisor by 2,133.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,634 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 176,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

