TriumphX (TRIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $486,157.00

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $373,274.10 and $486,157.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TriumphX has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00052647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.75 or 0.00870758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005344 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

