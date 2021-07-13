trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRVG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. trivago currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

Shares of trivago stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.09. 5,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,137. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.77. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in trivago by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in trivago in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

