TRON (TRX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $620.02 Million

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $4.33 billion and $620.02 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000130 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001412 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

