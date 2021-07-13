Tudor Pickering & Holt Increases Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$5.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective hoisted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAV. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.27.
AAV opened at C$5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$949.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.16. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.54 and a 1 year high of C$5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30.
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.
Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.