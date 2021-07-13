Tudor Pickering & Holt Increases Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$5.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective hoisted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAV. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.27.

AAV opened at C$5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$949.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.16. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.54 and a 1 year high of C$5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $985,000 over the last three months.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

