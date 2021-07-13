Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives $68.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the forty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.39. The stock had a trading volume of 128,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,732,476. Twitter has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,886 shares of company stock worth $4,014,925. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.