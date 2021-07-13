UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 197 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,344,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,362.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 422,947 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 735.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 419,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,492,000 after purchasing an additional 369,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,552,000 after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $154.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.00, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.93. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $154.28.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. BTIG Research began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.75.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

