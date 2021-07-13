UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of CommScope worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CommScope by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 27,411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CommScope by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.83.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COMM. Evercore ISI raised CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

