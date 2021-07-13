UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 396.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,444.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $268,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,692 shares of company stock worth $14,806,963 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.89.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $138.88 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.08.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

