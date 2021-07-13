UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.55 Million Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 566.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 133,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

NEOG opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,285.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 13,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $1,221,183.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,421.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

