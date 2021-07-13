UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 6,364 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.16% of Trinity Industries worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRN opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

