UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Helen of Troy worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $213.00 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

