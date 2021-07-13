UBS Group AG Buys 6,835 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Orange were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in Orange by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 147,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Orange by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

ORAN opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.30. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. Orange’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

