UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Unitil worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Unitil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at $41,989,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Unitil stock opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $799.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.58. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.70%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

