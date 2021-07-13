UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the first quarter worth about $86,000.

NBW opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.41.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

