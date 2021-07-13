UBS Group AG Has $750,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) by 492.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 128,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.

BSMN opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.66. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

