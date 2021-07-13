UBS Group AG Has $786,000 Stock Holdings in Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 1,639.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,098 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORTX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 849,717 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,643,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,980 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $12,845,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 570,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $470.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.15. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

