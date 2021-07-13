UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Atomera were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Atomera by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Atomera in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Atomera by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Atomera in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01. Atomera Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $480.84 million, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $72,026.57. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

