UBS Group AG Sells 23,035 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

UBS Group AG cut its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,035 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth about $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.71. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

