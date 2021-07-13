UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of UCB stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.48. UCB has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.4382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

