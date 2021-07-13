Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Menard Financial Group LLC

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty accounts for 0.9% of Menard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.18.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,518 shares of company stock valued at $33,564,831 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,231. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.98 and a twelve month high of $356.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

