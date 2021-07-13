Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,652 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,824 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.15% of Umpqua worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,829,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,428 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,221,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UMPQ. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

