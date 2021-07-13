Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.27 Billion

Brokerages predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report $5.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.48 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $4.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $21.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.57 billion to $21.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $23.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.27.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,215. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $166.71 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

