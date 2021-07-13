United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Trading Down 1.2%

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.04. 43,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 100,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $234.71 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of -0.65.

United Health Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UEEC)

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. It offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. The company also provides gauze products for internal and oral surgery, and external trauma; and island dressings to support intravenous procedures, such as kidney dialysis.

