Univest Financial Co. (NYSE:UVSP) Director Sells $71,900.00 in Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NYSE:UVSP) Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $71,900.00.

NYSE:UVSP opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Univest Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

