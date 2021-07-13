uPlexa Reaches Market Cap of $640,148.40 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $640,148.40 and $497.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, uPlexa has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get uPlexa alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for uPlexa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for uPlexa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.