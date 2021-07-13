Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) Insider Buys £99,999.80 in Stock

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED) insider Richard Moffitt acquired 64,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £99,999.80 ($130,650.38).

LON:SHED opened at GBX 166 ($2.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £423.38 million and a P/E ratio of 7.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.31. Urban Logistics REIT plc has a one year low of GBX 134.80 ($1.76) and a one year high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a GBX 4.35 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Urban Logistics REIT’s previous dividend of $3.25. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Urban Logistics REIT’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

