UWM (NYSE:UWMC) PT Lowered to $8.00

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UWMC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

Get UWM alerts:

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $7.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60. UWM has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UWM by 100.6% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 324,377 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in UWM during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UWM during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.