Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will post sales of $188.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.55 million to $205.10 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $77.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTN. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.42.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after buying an additional 629,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $109,224,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $104,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 530.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after buying an additional 351,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $52,995,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTN stock traded down $8.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.71. 5,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,647. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.14. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $175.62 and a 52 week high of $338.50.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

