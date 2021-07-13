Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,166,000. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 46,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 267.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 162,082 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,058. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

