Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $105.18. The stock had a trading volume of 113,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,593. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.21. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $106.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

