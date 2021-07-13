Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Position Raised by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 71.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,830 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $89,381,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $47,619,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,951,000 after purchasing an additional 726,551 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $36,057,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,016,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,426,000 after purchasing an additional 576,821 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.22. 13,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,192. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $52.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

