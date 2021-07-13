Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VBLT. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.10.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.97. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 3,394.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

