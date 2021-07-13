Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of VECO opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

