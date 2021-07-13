Veil (VEIL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,113.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. Veil has a market cap of $1.14 million and $1,113.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,770.66 or 1.00032181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00036979 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.13 or 0.01181703 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00377912 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.99 or 0.00378491 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005275 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

