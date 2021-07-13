Venus Concept Inc. (NYSE:VERO) Major Shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd Sells 50,000 Shares

Venus Concept Inc. (NYSE:VERO) major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 100,000 shares of Venus Concept stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 46,298 shares of Venus Concept stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $148,153.60.

Shares of VERO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 265,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,730. Venus Concept Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.44.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

